CAROL W. FAUBER
Staunton - Carol Sue (Woolard) Fauber, 82, wife of James E. Fauber, of Staunton, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Augusta Health, Fishersville.
She was born January 1, 1938, in Chetopa, KS, a daughter of the late Verl T. and Eileen (Tate) Woolard.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Fauber was employed by the Staunton Public Library.
She loved collecting antiques and making jewelry.
In addition to her husband, family members include children, James Thomas Fauber (Rachel) of Salem, Michael David Fauber, Kelly Nordhausen (B.B.), and Daniel Glenn Fauber all of Greenville; grandchildren, Benjamin and Braelin Fauber, Kristen and Jake Fauber, and Kyle and Caroline Fauber; and special friends include members of the Wanda and the White Boys band; friends, Mary, Dana, and Connie; her roommate, Virginia Gregory; friends, Bobby Vandevender and Winston Matthews; and staff of Shenandoah Nursing Home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
.