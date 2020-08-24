1/1
Carole F. Heatwole
Carole F Heatwole

Fishersville - Carole Jean (Fitzgerald) Heatwole, 80, widow of William H. Heatwole, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at her daughter's residence.

She was born May 28, 1940, in Roanoke, a daughter of the late James D. and Marie A. (Hall) Fitzgerald.

Prior to retirement, she was employed by ASR for 25 years.

She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Peter Eric Heatwole; and two brothers, James D. (Doris) and Thomas K. Fitzgerald.

Family members include a daughter and son-in-law, Robyn and Bill Chestnut of Staunton; three brothers, Melvin R. Fitzgerald of Roanoke, Luther D. Fitzgerald of Saxon, WV, Anthony Wayne Fitzgerald of Victoria; a special granddaughter, Jennifer Nicole Heatwole; and a dearly loved great grandson, Caleb C.E. Swearingin.

Memorials may be made to Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad, 1601 North Coalter Street, Staunton, VA 24401 or to the American Cancer Society, 1445 E. Rio Road, Suite 104, Charlottesville, VA 22901.

As per her request, there will be no services.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
