|
|
CAROLYN B. COLLINS
Staunton - Carolyn (Botkin) Collins, 93, widow of Walter H. Collins, Jr., of Staunton, died Friday, November 8, 2019 at her residence.
She was born July 7, 1926 in Mount Solon, a daughter of the late William and Annie (Girard) Botkin.
Prior to retirement, Carolyn was employed by Genesco with 40 years of service and she was member of First Baptist Church.
Family members include a son and daughter-in-law, Dennis H. and Katherine Jane Collins of Surfside Beach, SC; two grandchildren, Kelly Karalunas (Jared) of Indian Land, SC and Kassie Robinson (Jacob) of Greensboro, NC; and three great grandchildren, William and Luke Robinson and Clair Karalunas.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Albert, Robert and Boyd Botkin and three sisters, May Botkin, Ruth Knott, and Jean Dove.
A funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Mr. Danny Pritchett and Chaplain Murphy Terry. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019