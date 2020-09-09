1/1
Carolyn Boling Fitzgerald
Carolyn Boling Fitzgerald

Staunton - Carolyn Boling Fitzgerald, 84, died on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.

She was born November 19, 1935 in Charleston, West Virginia, the only child of the late William O. and Velma (Skeen) Boling.

Carolyn graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1953, earned a B.S. degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College in 1957. She later earned a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Virginia.

Prior to retirement, she was a teacher and reading specialist in Prince William and Augusta County Schools.

She was a member of West Waynesboro Church of Christ, where she served in a number of capacities.

Survivors include her husband, Lyle C. Fitzgerald of 63 years; daughter, Julia F. Meyer and son, William M. Fitzgerald, both of Charlottesville.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at West Waynesboro Church of Christ, 2122 Cortland Street, Waynesboro with Phil Forehand, assisted by Chad Grondin. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.

Active pallbearers will be J. Kent Hite, Rick Modlin, Jeff Woodie, James Parker, Kelly Fitzgerald and Jeff Gurkin.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Young at Heart Sunday School Class of West Waynesboro Church of Christ.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to West Waynesboro Church Christ, 2122 Cortland St., Waynesboro, Va., 22980 or to the Augusta Retired Educators Association Scholarship Fund, 102 Essex Drive, Staunton, VA, 24401.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com






Published in The News Leader from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2020.
