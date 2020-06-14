Carolyn Buscemi Miller
Staunton - Carolyn Buscemi Miller, 78, of Staunton passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home.
Born November 19, 1941 in Rochester, NY, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Hazel Canada Buscemi.
Carolyn was a graduate of Longwood College where she received a Bachelor's Degree in education. Prior to retirement, Carolyn was employed with the Augusta County School System for 25 years where she worked as a teacher at Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School and later Stuarts Draft Middle School. She served as a CASA volunteer and was a member of Alpha Chi Sorority. Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and playing the piano.
Survivors include her three children, Paul H. Miller of Churchville, Christine M. Biery and husband, David of Staunton and Lisa M. Morrell of Staunton; grandchildren, Amanda Morris and husband, Logan, Rachel Morrison, Drew Morrell, and Jenna Morrell; brother, Rick Buscemi of CA; and a number of special friends.
Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held at her home on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation, C/O Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Staunton.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Staunton - Carolyn Buscemi Miller, 78, of Staunton passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home.
Born November 19, 1941 in Rochester, NY, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Hazel Canada Buscemi.
Carolyn was a graduate of Longwood College where she received a Bachelor's Degree in education. Prior to retirement, Carolyn was employed with the Augusta County School System for 25 years where she worked as a teacher at Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School and later Stuarts Draft Middle School. She served as a CASA volunteer and was a member of Alpha Chi Sorority. Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and playing the piano.
Survivors include her three children, Paul H. Miller of Churchville, Christine M. Biery and husband, David of Staunton and Lisa M. Morrell of Staunton; grandchildren, Amanda Morris and husband, Logan, Rachel Morrison, Drew Morrell, and Jenna Morrell; brother, Rick Buscemi of CA; and a number of special friends.
Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held at her home on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation, C/O Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Staunton.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.