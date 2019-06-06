|
Carolyn Clifford Layton
Fishersville -
Carolyn Diane Clifford Layton, 68, wife of Robert W. Layton of 32 Spottswood Drive, Milton, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Fishersville where she made her home for the past ten months.
Mrs. Layton was born in Morristown, New Jersey on November 14, 1950, the daughter of the late Arthur R. and Anna Adele (Cole) Clifford.
Carolyn was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, Pennsylvania and was a graduate of Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania where she was a cheerleader. She was an elementary school teacher in the Milton Area School District and retired after thirty-three years. Carolyn was a devoted and loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Layton was preceded in death by a brother, Robert A. Clifford.
Surviving in addition to her husband of forty-five years, is a son, Brian R. Layton of Great Barrington, Massachusetts; a daughter, Kimberly L. Moffett and her husband Julian, Jr.; four grandchildren, Trey, Ella, Layton, and Evelyn Moffett; and a sister-in-law, Jeanne Worley and her husband John.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date in Milton, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to First Presbyterian Church of Milton, Pennsylvania, 47 Walnut Street, Milton, Pennsylvania 17847 or Janet Weis Children's Hospital, 100 N. Academy Avenue, Danville, Pennsylvania 17822.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from June 6 to June 9, 2019