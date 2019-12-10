|
Carolyn Farkas
Millboro - Carolyn Louise Ingram Farkas, 74, of Millboro, Virginia died Friday, December 6, 2019 at Lewis Gale Medical Center, in Low Moor, Virginia.
She was born March 20, 1945 in Bath County, the daughter of the late William Ingram and Elizabeth Belle Steele Ingram.
Carolyn was retired from Ashland Oil Company in Canton, Ohio, and also helped take care of Helen Williams.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, as well as an avid outdoor lady who enjoyed hunting, loved volunteering at the Grace Bible Camp, spending time spoiling her grandchildren, watching birds, and feeding wildlife. She was a member of the Millboro High School graduating class of 1962.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Edward Steve Farkas, who she married on June 20, 1982; daughters, Susan Ann Rao and husband Nabeel of Fredricksburg, VA, Elizabeth Elvira Richards and partner David Jackson of Pulaski, Tennessee; son, Robert Charles Ewell of Canton, Ohio; step-sons, Steve Farkas and wife Christine of Delaware, Keith Farkas and wife Becky of Canton, OH, Shawn Farkas and wife Michelle of Washington Court House, OH; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Ingram, and a sister, Shirley Kelican.
A memorial service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at Goshen Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Reese officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Bible Camp, 111 Bible Camp Ln, Goshen, VA 24439.
Arrangements are being handled by McLaughlin & Young Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.mclaughlinandyoung.com.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019