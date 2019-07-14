|
Carolyn H. Golladay-Glass
Stuarts Draft - Carolyn (Hemp) Golladay-Glass, 67, of Stuarts Draft went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Born October 18, 1951 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Charles Henry and Doris Jean (Campbell) Hemp.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dwight Randall Hemp and Mark Ray Hemp.
Carolyn was a member of Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren and had recently attended Lynside Mennonite Church. Prior to retirement, she was a faithful employee of Teamsters Local Union #29 for 25 years where she worked as a secretary. She served for a number of years as the secretary for the Stuarts Draft Quarter Back Club and Afton Christian School. Her greatest pastime was spending time with her husband as they traveled the country through his job as a truck driver. As an avid outdoorsmen, she enjoyed hunting, riding four wheelers, and tending to her flowers. Having a niche for crafts, she participated in numerous craft shows and was talented in the art of sewing and crocheting. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.
Survivors include her loving husband of 30 years, Raymond Glass; children, Kandi Coyner (Cliff) of Stuarts Draft, Ralph Jacob Golladay, III (Heather) of Lyndhurst, Charles Ray Glass (Jennifer) of New Hope, Cory Golladay of Vancouver, WA, and Raymond Glass, Jr. of Afton; grandchildren, Heather Martin, Hannah Coyner, Gabriel Golladay, Xavier Golladay, Damien Golladay, Rielly Jean Golladay, Sybil Glass and Willow Glass; four great grandchildren; brother, Calvin Hemp (Ann) and whom she thought of as a sister; special niece, Kimmy Howery; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Gordon Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be Calvin Hemp, Jr., Chris Hemp, Bryan Hemp, Steve Howery, Mike Caravana, Hunter Howery, Richard Doyle and Michael Hemp.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Legacy Hospice by mailing a donation to CHA Foundation, 500 Faulconer Dr., Suite 200, Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Published in The News Leader from July 14 to July 17, 2019