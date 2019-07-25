|
|
Carolyn J. Sprouse
Staunton - Carolyn Marie (Johnson) Sprouse, 78, wife of Roger L. Sprouse, Sr., passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center, Fishersville.
She was born October 21, 1940, in Staunton, a daughter of the late Roland R. and Lillian Kate (Huntley) Johnson.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Sprouse was employed by the U.S. Postal Service.
She was a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church.
In addition to her husband, Roger, family includes four daughters and two sons-in-law, Terry S. Lambert, Tina S. and Wayne Bartley, Laura S. Shifflett, and Kristen L. and Josh Louk; three brothers and sisters-in-law, John E. and Pat Johnson, Steve L. and Cathy Johnson, and William R. and Mary Johnson, all of Staunton; and numerous grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Roger Lee Sprouse, Jr. and a brother, Donald R. Johnson.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Kevin Persinger. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday evening (July 28, 2019) in the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from July 25 to July 28, 2019