CAROLYN M. BROWN
Staunton - Carolyn "Jelly" (Moneymaker) Brown, 68, widower of Wayne Bell Brown, passed away on Saturday August 10, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on November 2, 1950 in Staunton, Va, a daughter of the late Harry Wilson Moneymaker and Frances (Bradley) Moneymaker Heizer.
Mrs. Brown was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.
She was a graduate of Riverheads High School and Staunton School of Cosmetology.
For 44 years she was a hairdresser at Boyd's Hairdressers, and for the last year at Rachel Ramsey's Salon in Staunton.
Jelly enjoyed shopping, cleaning, flowers and she loved her family dearly.
Family members include a daughter Dawn Renee Brown (Harmony Sipe) of Staunton; a granddaughter McKenzie Renee Brown of Staunton; four sisters, Phyllis Hays (Melvin) of Greenville, Judy Strickler (Junior Brown) of Staunton, Ruth Varner (Wayne), of Mt. Solon, Linda Harris (Roger), of Stuarts Draft; a special niece, Lisa Varner-Nance; best friend, Rhonda Zimmerman; special friend, Donald Coffey; her best friend in the world, her beloved dog Bailey; a brother and sister-in-law, Rex and Joyce Greaver of Staunton; a nephew Dale and Lindy Greaver of Waynesboro; a nephew and niece, Jimmie and Liz Brown of Maryland, a great nephew, Matthew Greaver (Tasha), of Staunton, and numerous other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Anne Humphries.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church ,1512 Churchville Ave, Staunton, VA 24401.
A Celebration of her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday August 14, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church by the Rev. Jesse Moffitt. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens
Active Pallbearers will be her nephews; Randy Humphries, Mickey and Mark Strickler, Greg Varner, and Brian and Eric Harris.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Matthew and Dale Greaver, her nieces, and friends attending the service.
Donations may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, 64 Sports Medicine Dr, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019