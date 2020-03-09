|
Carolyn Sue Harris
Hutto, TX - Carolyn Sue Harris, 67, went to be with the Lord Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her home in Hutto, Texas.
Carolyn was born February 9, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Jessie Sarah Combs and James Albert Combs.
Carolyn is survived by her partner of 23 years; Daniel Castro; two children; Bradley Harris and his wife Hilary; Wendy Harris; her grandchildren; Austin, Bella, Darius and Dasha; her step-grandchildren, Ariel, Angela, Richard, Gabe and Nic. She is also survived by her sister, Evelyn Combs and her brother, Edward Combs and his wife Charlotte; and nephew, Charlie Combs.
Carolyn served in the US Army as a nurse. After her time in the army, Carolyn received her degree in nursing and worked as a registered nurse for over 20 years. During that time, Carolyn received her Master's degree in nursing. For the last 10 years, she was employed by the State of Texas at the Austin State Supporting Living Center, as an administrator. She loved playing cards and going to Las Vegas. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality. Carolyn will also be remembered, as a caring nurse, always willing to help others in need.
A time to meet and greet with the family and share your memories will be held March 14 at 3:00 p.m. Mt. Olivet United Brethren in Christ Church, 862 Free Mason Run Rd., Mount Solon, Virginia.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020