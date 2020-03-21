|
Carson Boyd "Tex" Grove
Fulks Run - Carson Boyd "Tex" Grove, 89, of Fulks Run, VA died March 20, 2020 at his residence.
He was born February 5, 1931 in Staunton, to the late Harry and Lona Belle Smith Grove.
He was a truck driver for Good's Transfer and United Trucking. He attended Family Worship Center in Harrisonburg. He loved fishing with his grandchildren.
Surviving is his companion of 50 years, Eleathea Thurston of Fulks Run; four children, Sheila, Jeffrey, Tony, Gail; step-children, Teresa Mohler and husband Wilson, Sandra Bowman and husband Steven, John Thurston, Penny Thurston; special grandchildren raised in the home, John Puchlerz, Jayda Hullings; multiple grandkids, great grandkids, great great grandkids; and his dog Prissy.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Katherine G. Persinger, Ruby B. Hullings; and step-daughter and husband, Balinda and Dennis Sager.
Pastor Tony Hiles will conduct a private graveside service at Mtn. Grove Cemetery.
There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, PO Box 114, Broadyway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020