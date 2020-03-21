Services
Grandle Funeral Home, Inc. - Broadway
148 East Lee Street
Broadway, VA 22815
540-896-3231
Resources
More Obituaries for Carson Grove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carson Boyd "Tex" Grove


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carson Boyd "Tex" Grove Obituary
Carson Boyd "Tex" Grove

Fulks Run - Carson Boyd "Tex" Grove, 89, of Fulks Run, VA died March 20, 2020 at his residence.

He was born February 5, 1931 in Staunton, to the late Harry and Lona Belle Smith Grove.

He was a truck driver for Good's Transfer and United Trucking. He attended Family Worship Center in Harrisonburg. He loved fishing with his grandchildren.

Surviving is his companion of 50 years, Eleathea Thurston of Fulks Run; four children, Sheila, Jeffrey, Tony, Gail; step-children, Teresa Mohler and husband Wilson, Sandra Bowman and husband Steven, John Thurston, Penny Thurston; special grandchildren raised in the home, John Puchlerz, Jayda Hullings; multiple grandkids, great grandkids, great great grandkids; and his dog Prissy.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Katherine G. Persinger, Ruby B. Hullings; and step-daughter and husband, Balinda and Dennis Sager.

Pastor Tony Hiles will conduct a private graveside service at Mtn. Grove Cemetery.

There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, PO Box 114, Broadyway, VA 22815.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -