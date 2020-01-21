Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carson Tugman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carson Kent Tugman


2015 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carson Kent Tugman Obituary
Carson Kent Tugman

Staunton - Carson Kent Tugman, 4, son of Sophie Tugman of Staunton, lost his courageous battle with MECP 2 Syndrome on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his residence.

Carson was born in Fishersville, Virginia on May 2, 2015.

Carson was full of life and touched many lives around him. He was the strongest boy his family knew, but the disease was stronger than him. He enjoyed music, spider-man, playing with his stuffed animals, and soccer.

Surviving in addition to his mother, is his grandmother and beloved guardian, Kelly Howe; a sister, Aubree Tugman; maternal grandfather, Robert Tugman; great-grandparents, Thom and Connie Whalen; aunt, Aslan Tugman; uncle, Ethan Campbell; cousins, Valerie Campbell and William Thomas Campbell; aunts, April Prewer, Jennifer Jernigan, and Cebastin Thompson; uncle, Riaan Grimes; great-aunt, Michelle and Chris Wilk; great-great aunt, Dottie Layne; great-uncle, Beau Layne; and many other loving family members and friends.

A Celebration of life will be held 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Reverend William "Bill" Trice.

The family will receive friends following the service.

The family wishes to express a special "Thank You" to the Staunton Community, the Staunton Fire Department, Staunton City Schools, the Compass Group and Brian Demery for their support and bringing awareness to Carson's illness, Samuel Supper and ARG Research Group in Charlottesville, and his special caregiver, Brandy Argenbright.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -