Carson Kent Tugman
Staunton - Carson Kent Tugman, 4, son of Sophie Tugman of Staunton, lost his courageous battle with MECP 2 Syndrome on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his residence.
Carson was born in Fishersville, Virginia on May 2, 2015.
Carson was full of life and touched many lives around him. He was the strongest boy his family knew, but the disease was stronger than him. He enjoyed music, spider-man, playing with his stuffed animals, and soccer.
Surviving in addition to his mother, is his grandmother and beloved guardian, Kelly Howe; a sister, Aubree Tugman; maternal grandfather, Robert Tugman; great-grandparents, Thom and Connie Whalen; aunt, Aslan Tugman; uncle, Ethan Campbell; cousins, Valerie Campbell and William Thomas Campbell; aunts, April Prewer, Jennifer Jernigan, and Cebastin Thompson; uncle, Riaan Grimes; great-aunt, Michelle and Chris Wilk; great-great aunt, Dottie Layne; great-uncle, Beau Layne; and many other loving family members and friends.
A Celebration of life will be held 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Reverend William "Bill" Trice.
The family will receive friends following the service.
The family wishes to express a special "Thank You" to the Staunton Community, the Staunton Fire Department, Staunton City Schools, the Compass Group and Brian Demery for their support and bringing awareness to Carson's illness, Samuel Supper and ARG Research Group in Charlottesville, and his special caregiver, Brandy Argenbright.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020