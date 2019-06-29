Resources
Staunton - Cassandra Renee Johnson, 53, of 27 South Market Street, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Augusta Health, Fishersville.

She was born October 13, 1965 in Staunton, a daughter of the late Eunice Reducci Johnson.

Ms. Johnson was employed by Star 94.3 Radio Station.

Family members include an aunt; two uncles, and numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Bishop Richard Johnson.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henrfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 29 to July 2, 2019
