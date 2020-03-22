Resources
Catherine A. Echols

Catherine A. Echols Obituary
Catherine A. Echols

Catherine A. Echols of Charlottesville peacefully died March 5 at University of Virginia Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Echols and her sister Joan A. Olmsted. She is survived by her sons Stuart F.S. Burnley (his wife Beth, son Trey and stepdaughters Jessica and

Emily) and Thomas M. Burnley.

Other survivors include half-sisters Sallie A. Edwards, Sherry Leach Kelly, Avery Leach Egloff and her half-brother John D Adams.

Arrangements are private.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2020
