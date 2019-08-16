|
Catherine Angela Balliro
Stuarts Draft - Catherine Angela Balliro, 53, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on August 14, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville VA. Catherine was a wild & free spirit, devout Christian, the Lord's. Loved and admired by many. She touched many lives. TCM movies, classical music, NPR, literature and writing were a few of her favorite hobbies. She was so brave, strong & truly unique.
Catherine was born in Boston, MA, to Shane Tattersall & Frank Balliro on April 5, 1966. She graduated Magna Cumme Laude from both Blue Ridge Community & Mary Baldwin Colleges. She worked as a counselor for Valley Community Services Board.
Catherine is preceded in death by her father, Frank Balliro; step-father, Steve Evick; grandmother, Mary Catherine Dorsch Tattersall; aunts, Kay Steffee and Dr. Mary T. O'Brien; and uncle, Peter Tattersall.
Catherine is survived by her beloved sisters, Molly Evick, Mercer Balliro-Domino and her husband, Brian Domino; mother, Shane Tattersall; Nell Tattersall, Thomas Tattersall; dear friends, Kelly Marshall, Jack Bodkin & Jeff Vernon.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 18 W. Frederick St., with Pastor Roscoe Harris officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Catherine's memory to the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad, 10 Manor Rd, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477.
The family of Catherine wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Robert Battle, Adrienne Garo and all the wonderful caring staff of UVA Medical Center; as well as a special thank you to the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019