Catherine E. Johnston

Staunton - Catherine Elizabeth Johnston, 58, of Staunton, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

She was born May 8, 1961 to the late James and Pearl (Spears) Johnston.

She was employed by Daikin Applied Corporation in Verona.

Her parents and one daughter, Janet Johnston all preceded her in death.

She is survived by three children, David, Daniel and Angela Bell; three grandchildren, Tiffany Mitchell, Christopher and Sephora Bell; one brother, Robert Johnston; three sisters, Anne Johnston, Elaine Anderson-Wright and Sarah Wardy; a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

As requested by Cathy, no services will be held for her as she stated "I want to be remembered in life not death." Cards can be sent to145 Rosen Lane, Staunton, VA 24401and relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2020
