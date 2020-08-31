Catherine East
Stuarts Draft - Catherine (Cathy) Flory East of Stuarts Draft passed away on August 29, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1941 in Waynesboro to the late Samuel I. Flory and Mary McCutchan Flory . She was also pre-deceased by her sister-in-law Kay Flory.
Cathy is survived by her husband of 54 years James (Jay) East; daughter Kimberley Welcher, her husband Matthew, and granddaughter Megan; two brothers Benny Flory (Ann) of Waynesboro and Douglas Flory of SC; and lots of nieces and nephews.
Cathy graduated from Wilson Memorial High School. She and her husband started Castaway Cabooses in Durbin, WV. They enjoyed many years making new friends with their clients.
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
. A private gravesides service will be held at a later date.