|
|
Catherine S. Beverage
Verona - Catherine Lee (Simmons) Beverage, 87, widow of Marvin Lee Beverage, Jr., of 50 Hillside Drive, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her residence.
She was born June 2, 1932 in Highland County the eldest daughter of the late Edward Lee Simmons and Mary (Balser) Simmons Walls.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Beverage was employed by Genesco and Manpower.
Catherine was a member of Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church. She was an avid bowler in Staunton leagues, enjoyed crocheting and gardening, was a homemaker and an avid Staunton Braves fan.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Simmons and four sisters, Frances Switzer, Shirley Buchanan, Betty Puffenbarger, and India Kay Clark.
Survived by her children, a daughter, Sherry Lee Beverage Burt of Marietta, GA; a son, Ronald Eugene Beverage and wife, Glenda of Abilene, TX, and a daughter, Barbara Lynn Beverage of Verona. She is also survived by two brothers, Robert and Carl Simmons; two sisters, Nancy Breeden and Sharon Back; a special cousin, Grace Fishback; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Dave and Patsy Smith, Janet Landes, Lee Combs; and special neighbors, Bob and Barbara Stump.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park by Rev. Patrick Pettit.
Active pallbearers will be Kyllan Burt, Kevin Burt, Roger Simmons, Steve Breeden, Ervin Buchanan, and Danny Hott.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Verona Volunteer Fire Department, 304 Lee Highway, Verona, VA 24482, to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939, or to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of the Shenandoah: Kathy, Beverley, Susan, Judy, and Carol.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020