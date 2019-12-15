|
Catherine S. Jenkins
Craigsville - Catherine Virginia (Sours) Jenkins, 87, of Craigsville passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Jenkins was born in Fordwick, VA on December 9, 1932, a daughter of the late Lawrence Edward and Viola Virginia Sours.
Catherine was the matriarch of the family, a woman of strength, and loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the Craigsville Volunteer Fire Department Co. 8 and was active in the Craigsville community. Catherine was a "lady of luck" playing games and enjoyed going to casinos and playing slots. She loved her flowers and garden and enjoyed spending time in her backyard oasis.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jenkins was preceded in death by her first husband, W. L. Blaine and second husband, Ernest Lee Jenkins, Sr.; five siblings, Johnny Sours, L. B. Sours, Franklin "Frankie" Sours, Betty (Sours) Colvin, and Georgie (Sours) Kirkpatrick; and a grandson, Greg Lyle.
Surviving are two daughters, Debbie Sensabaugh (Steve) of Swoope, VA and Cathy Kennedy (Lee) of Brandon, MS; a sister, Josephine Dameron of Staunton, VA; four grandchildren, Stephanie Lyle Forbes (Jeremie), Natalie V. Cantin, Kylie S. Kirby (Michael), and Dr. Keri K. Hobby (Zach); great- grandchildren, Nicholas and Noah Forbes, Brianna and Hunter Martinez, Colton Rigdon, Hunter, Macie, and Karlie Kirby; a number of nieces, nephews, and loved ones; and her furry friends, "Sam" and "Snuffy".
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
A Celebration of life will be held 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Craigsville Presbyterian Church by Pastor Denny Sites and Pastor Gwen Carr.
Burial will follow in the Craigsville Community Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Kenton Kirkpatrick, "Little Johnny" Kirkpatrick, Todd Sours, Troy Sours, "Robbie" Koogler, and Mike Walus.
Special thanks to Pastor Gwen Carr and Craigsville Presbyterian Church.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019