Catherine S. Marshall
Staunton - Catherine Virginia (Shifflett) Marshall, 77, widow of Waide Henry Marshall, Sr. of Staunton, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her residence.
Catherine was born in Virginia on December 10, 1942, a daughter of the late Roy Edward, Sr. and Ollie Mae Shifflett.
Catherine retired from Penny Plate where she was employed as a line worker. She enjoyed playing BINGO, watching NASCAR and her favorite driver, Jimmie Johnson. She loved spending time with her family and her little dog, "Dusty".
Surviving are three sons, Robert Lee Shifflett, Waide H. Marshall, Jr. and Donald Lynn Marshall; two daughters, Peggy Elaine Marshall and Debbie Ann Ayers; three brothers, James Edward Shifflett, Roger Lee Shifflett, and Roy Edward Shifflett all of Staunton; and a sister, Shirley Johnson of Fishersville; eight grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens by Reverend William "Bill" Trice.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020