Cathy Irvin Choate
Cathy Irvin Choate, 62, formerly of Waynesboro, went to be with Jesus on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Madison Heights, VA.
She was born August 13, 1957 in Waynesboro, the daughter of the late Lemuel Edward Irvin and Doris F. Irvin.
Her faithfulness to the Lord was evident by her active membership at Basic United Methodist Church and joining her parents on Lay Witness Missions, where she would often perform The Brush written by Dr Chuck Millhuff. After graduating from Waynesboro High School in 1975, she attended East Tennessee State University, graduating with majors in history and political science and a minor in music.
Surviving are one daughter, Rachael Choate Lee & husband Zachery T. Lee of Madison Heights; two sons, Andrew Allen Choate & wife Dreama F. Choate and Matthew Irvin Choate & significant other Jenna Robinette, both of Stuarts Draft; one brother, Lemuel Edward Irvin III & wife Heide B. Irvin of Danville; one niece and one nephew, Emily Keaton & husband Roger Keaton, and Christopher Irvin; and many cousins.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American National Red Cross.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020