Cathy McLaughlin Strickler
Waynesboro - Cathy McLaughlin Strickler, age 64, of Waynesboro, surrounded by her family, went to be the Lord Sunday afternoon, February 2nd 2020, at Augusta Medical Center. She was born January 28, 1956, in Baltimore, MD, a daughter of the late Jerry and Levia McLaughlin. Cathy was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Walter Strickler. She lived life to the fullest, always up for up a road trip and loved her Dobermans. Cathy is survived by two sons, Samuel (Sam) Acord of Crimora, Joseph (Joey) Acord of Arrington, and Step-son Kurtis Strickler of Waynesboro; several grandchildren Cameron, Hayley, Skylar, and Abby; and one sister, Debbie Crummett of Mount Sidney. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. The family will receive friends at the home of Debbie Crummett located at 273 Salem Church Rd Mount Sidney, from 1-3pm Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020