Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Strickler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy McLaughlin Strickler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy McLaughlin Strickler Obituary
Cathy McLaughlin Strickler

Waynesboro - Cathy McLaughlin Strickler, age 64, of Waynesboro, surrounded by her family, went to be the Lord Sunday afternoon, February 2nd 2020, at Augusta Medical Center. She was born January 28, 1956, in Baltimore, MD, a daughter of the late Jerry and Levia McLaughlin. Cathy was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Walter Strickler. She lived life to the fullest, always up for up a road trip and loved her Dobermans. Cathy is survived by two sons, Samuel (Sam) Acord of Crimora, Joseph (Joey) Acord of Arrington, and Step-son Kurtis Strickler of Waynesboro; several grandchildren Cameron, Hayley, Skylar, and Abby; and one sister, Debbie Crummett of Mount Sidney. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. The family will receive friends at the home of Debbie Crummett located at 273 Salem Church Rd Mount Sidney, from 1-3pm Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -