Cecil Harold McPherson, Jr.
Churchville - Cecil Harold McPherson, Jr., 81, husband of Wanda W. McPherson of Jerusalem Chapel Road, Churchville passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 in the Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
Mr. McPherson was born in Waynesboro, Virginia on November 8, 1938, a son of the late Cecil H., Sr. and Marion Gray (Simmock) McPherson.
Cecil served in the United States Army and prior to retiring was employed with Stanley Meat Market as a meat cutter. He enjoyed fishing, antiquing, reading, hunting, and making wine.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Ricky McPherson, Sr.; a daughter, Nicole McPherson; and a sister, Sylvia Marcum.
In addition to his wife of fifteen years, Cecil is survived by two sons, Andy McPherson and his wife Debbie of Staunton, and Kevin McPherson and his wife Tracey of New Hope; three daughters, Tammy Collins and Marion Rankin, both of Vesuvius, and Cecila Klein and her husband Steven of Staunton; a step-son, Kevin Tanner and his wife Samantha; a step-daughter, Kim Tanner; seven sisters, Linda Killian of Staunton, Karen McPherson of Marlinton, West Virginia, Joan VanDam of Greenville, Phyllis Seal of Brandywine, West Virginia, Sue Marcum of Mount Airy, North Carolina, Kay Marcum of Harrisonburg, and Nancy Jo McPherson of Annapolis, Maryland; thirteen grandchildren, Allen Carpenter, Chris Carpenter, Ricky McPherson, Jr., Pamela McPherson, Ashley Floyd, Matt McPherson, Andi Lynn McPherson, Brittany McPherson, Justine Shaver, Danielle McPherson, Hannah McPherson, Emily Klein, and Addison Tanner; sixteen great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Brian Russell; numerous nieces; nephews; many cousins and special pets "Snap", "Monk" and "Odie".
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Cecila and Steven Klein, 2209 Old Greenville Road, Staunton.
A Memorial Service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Larry Strickler.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Shenandoah House, 111 N. Campus Lane, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019