Cecille "Frances" Brooks Chandler
Stuarts Draft - Cecille "Frances" Brooks Chandler, 81, a lifetime resident of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Friday, July 24, after losing her battle to cancer. Frances was born January 26, 1939 in Stuarts Draft and was the daughter of the late Stuart Samuel and Allie Ruff (Clark) Brooks. On October 1, 1960, she married the late Alden Chandler also of Stuarts Draft.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jackson Chase Henkel; and siblings, Phyllis Peterson of Washington, and Shelvy Brooks and Wayne Brooks both of Waynesboro.
Surviving are four children, Dr. Kimberley Chandler of Glen Allen, Cynthia Campbell and her husband, Cecil, Tommy Chandler and his significant other, Donna Reynolds who was a special friend and caregiver to Frances, and Candace Henkel and her husband, Troy all of Stuarts Draft; brother, Robert Brooks of Stuarts Draft; and sister, Stella Sommer of Kentucky.
Survivors also include her loving grandchildren, Matthew Campbell, Cassie Wyant, Dana Propst, Allen Chandler, Brooke Chandler and Drew Henkel; and two great grandchildren, Chase and Chelsey Propst.
Mrs. Chandler was a lifelong member of White Hill Church of the Brethren. She was a homemaker and had been previously employed by Hajoca Corporation.
Frances enjoyed gardening, raising her flowers and feeding hummingbirds. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, all of whom will greatly miss her. Frances loved making many favorite family recipes for everyone to enjoy.
A funeral service service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at White Hill Church of the Brethren with Pastor Dave Chappell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday prior to the service at the church.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Matthew Campbell, Allen Chandler, Joey Wyant and Cody Rowe as well as family friends, Robert Foxx and Steve Kyle.
Memorial contributions may be made to White Hill Church of the Brethren Youth Ministry, 749 Old White Hill Road, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477 or the Augusta Health Foundation, C/O Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939 or the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 260 Stuarts Draft, VA 24477.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Stuarts Draft.
