Charlene L. Offenbacker
Verona - Charlene (Landes) Offenbacker, 68, of Verona, passed away on Monday, February 26, 2019, at Augusta Health, Fishersville.
She was born June 13, 1950, in Harrisonburg, a daughter of the late Alvin J. and Lary M. (Eckard) Landes.
Prior to disability, Mrs. Offenbacker was a hairdresser.
She was a member of Muhlenburg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg.
Family members include her fiancée of 12 years, Clayton G. Ryder; two sons and daughters-in-law, Landon C. and Theresa Rush and Chris L. and Nicole Showalter; a brother, Rodger L. Landes; a sister, Linda K. Legg; a sister-in-law, Brenda Landes; three uncles; five grandchildren; and a special family friend, Lisa R. Wells.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth A. Landes; and a sister, Betty Landes.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Barry Lawson. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Jesse Showalter, James Showalter, Gerald Wells, Travis Hammer, and Brad Landes.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and Mr. Ryder's children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the SPCA Staunton, for she loved her pets and grand pets.
The family would like to thank the staff at Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab and the ICU unit, doctors, and nurses at Augusta Health for all their help and care.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019