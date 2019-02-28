Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
P. O. Box 1076 1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
For more information about
Charlene Offenbacker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Offenbacker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene L. Offenbacker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlene L. Offenbacker Obituary
Charlene L. Offenbacker

Verona - Charlene (Landes) Offenbacker, 68, of Verona, passed away on Monday, February 26, 2019, at Augusta Health, Fishersville.

She was born June 13, 1950, in Harrisonburg, a daughter of the late Alvin J. and Lary M. (Eckard) Landes.

Prior to disability, Mrs. Offenbacker was a hairdresser.

She was a member of Muhlenburg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg.

Family members include her fiancée of 12 years, Clayton G. Ryder; two sons and daughters-in-law, Landon C. and Theresa Rush and Chris L. and Nicole Showalter; a brother, Rodger L. Landes; a sister, Linda K. Legg; a sister-in-law, Brenda Landes; three uncles; five grandchildren; and a special family friend, Lisa R. Wells.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth A. Landes; and a sister, Betty Landes.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Barry Lawson. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Jesse Showalter, James Showalter, Gerald Wells, Travis Hammer, and Brad Landes.

Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and Mr. Ryder's children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the SPCA Staunton, for she loved her pets and grand pets.

The family would like to thank the staff at Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab and the ICU unit, doctors, and nurses at Augusta Health for all their help and care.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HENRY FUNERAL HOME
Download Now