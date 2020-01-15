|
|
Charles Back, Sr.
Bridgewater - Charles Loyd Back, Sr., 91, of Bridgewater, went to be with his Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020.
He was born in Arbor Hill, Virginia on July 13, 1928, and was a son of the late Robert Lloyd and Emma King (Cason) Back.
Charles had worked at Shen-Mar and retired from Rocco in 1992. He was a member of Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene. Charles loved the outdoors especially gardening, fishing and hunting.
He was united in marriage on February 11, 1950 to Gladys Marie (Helmick) Back, who preceded him in death on October 8, 2004.
He is survived by his children, Peggy Ann Murrel and husband Richard, of Brookshire, TX, Margaret Lois Rice and husband Tim, of Harrisonburg, Dana Sue Cook, of Harrisonburg, and Charles Loyd Back, Jr. and companion Judy Hardy, of Bridgewater; his sister, Bonnie Jean McGuffin and husband John Hanger, of Staunton; two brothers, Frank Preston Back and wife Dorothy, of Staunton and Marvin Elwood Back, all of Staunton. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Tim Shank, Chris Shank, Jeremy Rice, Monica Fritz, Brandon Cook, Ashley Weaver, and Amanda McCall; numerous great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Betty Lou Shank, granddaughter, Norma Jean Shank, two sisters, Margie Lee Gulley and Nancy Louise Gayhart, and three brothers, George Rudolph Back, Wilbur Kinney Back and Merlin Back.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with Rev. Tony Martin officiating.
Burial will follow at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The family will receive friend from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday January 17, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020