Charles Campbell
Millboro - Charles Nelson Campbell, 82, formerly of Millboro, Virginia, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Dove House in Westminster, MD.
He was born May 14, 1938 in Millboro, VA, the son of the late Lewis Downey Campbell and Mary Susan Martin Campbell.
Charles was formerly employed as an auto mechanic for many years.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother, who enjoyed working with his hands, hunting and fishing, and building things, a true jack of all trades.
Charles is survived by his children, Donna Campbell Haugh and husband Kenneth of Sykesville, MD, Virginia Campbell Meadows and husband Richard of Sykesville, MD; grandchildren, Jesse Haugh, Aaron Haugh, Bret Haugh, Lacey Haugh, Matthew Meadows, Kristen Jaharias, Jacob Jaharias; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Thomas "Red" Campbell and wife Janice of Woodbine, MD; half-brothers, Lewis Campbell of North Carolina, John Campbell of South Carolina; half-sisters, Shirley Rodeffer of VA, Ruby Childers of SC, Marie Campbell of VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Ruby Collins Campbell, a daughter, Wilma Jaharias, step-mother, Lillie Belle Campbell, brothers George and Floyd Campbell; and sisters, Millie Stokes and Mary Jane Riley.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Craigsville Funeral Home with Pastor Llyod Via officiating. Interment will be in Millboro Christian Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren and Kenneth Haugh, Richard Meadows, and Jay Jaharias.
The family will receive friends Monday, July 20, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Craigsville Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com
.