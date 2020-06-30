Charles Cline
Fishersville - Charles Robert Cline, 88, of Fishersville, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Shenandoah House.
He was born May 13, 1932, a son of the late Glenn Elbert and Bernice Ruth (Sutter) Cline.
Charles was a member of Lebanon Church of the Brethren and was previously employed by Westinghouse and the State of Virginian as a foreman.
Charles enjoyed all sports, especially the University of Virginia Cavaliers, was a man of great faith, read his devotions daily and loved all flowers.
Charlie and his wife, Ruby enjoyed going to Cracker Barrell in Waynesboro.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his second wife, Mary Weaver and two brothers.
Survivors include his wife, Ruby (Heatwole) Miller Cline; daughters, Mamie Herold, Karen Lovegrove and husband, Danny, Jane Smallwood and husband, Wayne, Brenda Clemmer and husband, Jerry, Debbie Fox and husband, Bobby; sons, Doug Miller, Michael Weaver and wife, Cindy; one brother, J. H. Cline; one sister, June (Cline) Powers; 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Lebanon Church of the Brethren, 955 Lebanon Church Road, Mt. Sidney with Pastors Matthew Fike and James Chappell officiating. A private family burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Family and friends attending the service are asked to please be wearing facial masks and practice social distancing.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to Augusta Health and the Shenandoah House for their kindness and care.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
