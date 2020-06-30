Charles Cline
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Cline

Fishersville - Charles Robert Cline, 88, of Fishersville, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Shenandoah House.

He was born May 13, 1932, a son of the late Glenn Elbert and Bernice Ruth (Sutter) Cline.

Charles was a member of Lebanon Church of the Brethren and was previously employed by Westinghouse and the State of Virginian as a foreman.

Charles enjoyed all sports, especially the University of Virginia Cavaliers, was a man of great faith, read his devotions daily and loved all flowers.

Charlie and his wife, Ruby enjoyed going to Cracker Barrell in Waynesboro.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his second wife, Mary Weaver and two brothers.

Survivors include his wife, Ruby (Heatwole) Miller Cline; daughters, Mamie Herold, Karen Lovegrove and husband, Danny, Jane Smallwood and husband, Wayne, Brenda Clemmer and husband, Jerry, Debbie Fox and husband, Bobby; sons, Doug Miller, Michael Weaver and wife, Cindy; one brother, J. H. Cline; one sister, June (Cline) Powers; 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Lebanon Church of the Brethren, 955 Lebanon Church Road, Mt. Sidney with Pastors Matthew Fike and James Chappell officiating. A private family burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be his grandchildren.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Family and friends attending the service are asked to please be wearing facial masks and practice social distancing.

The family wishes to give a special thank you to Augusta Health and the Shenandoah House for their kindness and care.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 30 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Lebanon Church of the Brethren
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Lebanon Church of the Brethren
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved