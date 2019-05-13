|
|
Charles E. Phillips
Mt. Crawford - Charles Edward Phillips, 79, husband of Patricia (Simmons) Phillips, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 11, 2019, while enjoying a trip with his fishing buddies.
He was born September 25, 1939, in Rockingham County, a son of the late Theodore Roosevelt and Lillie (Long) Phillips.
Mr. Phillips was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a graduate of Montevideo High School, Class of 1959.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by Reynolds Metals and was owner/operator of Phillips Upholstery for 40 years.
Charlie was a member of the Staunton Church of the Brethren, where he served as front door greeter for 30+ years.
He was a founding member and current president of the Weyers Cave Lions Club.
He was a member of the "Subway Coffee Group" and enjoyed his semi-annual fishing trips to Nags Head.
In addition to his wife of 53 years, family members include a son and daughter-in-law, Kris Edward and Suzanne (Reid) Phillips of Charlotte, NC; a daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly (Phillips) and Joshua Ross Kugelman of Richmond; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Theodore and Jackie Phillips of Mt. Crawford and Martin and Ann Phillips of Mechanicsville; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Judy Simmons of Kennesaw, GA; four grandchildren, Charles Sumner Phillips, Benjamin Woodward Phillips, Clara Anne Kugelman, and Mitchell Kaplan Kugelman; a number of nieces and nephews; and a number of great friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Staunton Church of the Brethren by the Rev. Scott L. Duffey. Private burial will be held at East Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home, Staunton, VA.
Memorials may be made to the Staunton Church of the Brethren, 1615 North Coalter Street, Staunton, VA 24401 or to the Weyers Cave Lion's Club, c/o Berlin Smiley, 77 Salem Church Road, Mt. Sidney, VA 24467.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 13 to May 16, 2019