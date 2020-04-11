Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Charles E. Richardson


1944 - 2020
Charles E. Richardson Obituary
Charles E. Richardson

Charles Edwin Richardson II, 75, died April 10, 2020. He was born June 18, 1944 to the late Charles E. and Isabelle Richardson.

Charlie was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and a retired construction inspector from the Virginia Department of Transportation. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, the C&O Historical Society, and Valley Mustangs Unlimited. A train enthusiast and photographer, Charlie could often be found at the train station or by the tracks waiting to capture a scenic view.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara; their daughter, Dr. Margaret Richardson (Jeffrey Plassman); son, Andrew S. Richardson (Claire), and grandsons, Sam and Benji; a sister, Mary Sue Coyner (Frankie), nephew, Will Coyner, and niece, Jo Beth Walling (Kurt); a brother, Greg (Lewanna), and nephew, Tine Richardson; Aunt Chloia Barker; and Uncles Roger Richardson and Sam Hunter Richardson.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Jo Anne Berg.

A private graveside service will be held at Thornrose Cemetery by Pastor Karen Allamon.

The family thanks the staff of the neuro-wellness program at the Staunton/Augusta YMCA. They helped Charlie as his Parkinson's Disease progressed.

The family also appreciates the support of friends and relatives and the caring staff of Hospice and Brightview Baldwin Park.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Staunton/Augusta YMCA, 708 North Coalter St., Staunton, VA 24401, or to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020
