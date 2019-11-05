Services
Charles E. Russell

Charles E. Russell Obituary
Charles E. Russell

Staunton - Charles Edward Russell, 77, of Staunton, died Monday, November 4, 2019, in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke.

He was born July 14, 1942, in Richlands, a son of the late William and Louise (Gillespie) Russell.

Mr. Russell was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Prior to retirement, he was a carpenter.

He was a member of the Eagles and NRA.

Family members include a daughter, Penny Wilson of Florida; a brother, Howard Russell of Staunton; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Fitzgerald and Brenda Houff and one great-grandchild.

There will be no public viewing or services.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019
