|
|
Charles Edward Upton III
Charles Edward Upton III, 87, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just a few short months ago.
Mr. Upton was born on November 3, 1932, the son of the late Charles Edward Upton, Jr. and Madlyn E. Upton.
Charles grew up on the family farm which is now Upton Estates and ran it from 1958 until it was sold for development. He also farmed the land at the end of Old Dam Neck Road, where Hampton Roads Sanitation sits now. He was well known in the area for his gardening and sharing the bounties of it. He loved visiting his brother in Augusta County where he had many friends and was dearly loved. He also bravely served his country in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son Kirk E. Upton.
His survivors include his daughter, Marianne Upton Cagampang (Larry), granddaughter, Bernadette Cagampang of Hawaii, his companion of 24 years, Linda Dugan and "adopted daughter" Hannah Dugan, his brother, Thomas W. Upton (Becky) of Verona, VA and their 3 children.
Per his wishes, he was cremated and due to the current circumstances, there will be no service at this time.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020