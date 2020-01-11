|
|
Charles G. Bechtel
Staunton - Charles (Chuck) Gingerich Bechtel passed away peacefully January 10, 2020 at his home, 1 Waverley Green in Staunton, VA. He was born December 19, 1937 in York, PA to Charles Martin Bechtel and Helen Arlene (Gingerich) Bechtel.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Laten Gray (Ervin) Bechtel, devoted sister-in-law Alice Patler, nephew Nick Patler, niece Shannon Gray, all of Staunton, and a special cousin Gerald Gingerich of Seven Valleys, PA. Other family members include, brothers-in-law Jerry A. Ervin of Hughes Springs, TX, Sam R. Ervin, Jr. and wife Gail of Hughes Springs, TX, Steven L. Ervin and wife Patricia of Bluefield, WV in addition to several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Chuck graduated from York High School in 1955 and attended Ohio State University on a swimming scholarship. Swimming was a passion throughout his life. He was a competitive swimmer, winning hundreds of trophies and awards until the age of sixty.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Chuck served as a member of the Honor Guard at Fort Myer in Arlington, VA where he also was a member of CISM, the international swimming team. He competed in Germany, France, and Greece, winning several trophies for the U.S.
He retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after a long career as a computer specialist, analyst, and communications specialist in the Washington, D.C. area.
His quiet and patient nature endeared Chuck to all that met him. His kindness, generosity, and compassion are traits that he demonstrated in his daily life and will be forever remembered by family and friends.
A private graveside service will be in Thornrose Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to York YMCA Swim Club, Graham Aquatic Center-YMCA, 543 N Newberry Street, York, PA, 17404.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Henry Funeral Home.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020