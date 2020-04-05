Resources
Swoope - Charles Glenn "Sugar" Campbell, widower of Carol Phyllis (McKinney) Campbell, of Swoope, VA went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

He was born on May 8, 1937 in Staunton, a son of the late James and Viola (Gilmer) Campbell.

In addition to his wife and parents, Charles was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Campbell.

He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Lisa Campbell of Austin, TX; a sister-in-law, Joan Campbell of Verona, VA; a niece and two nephews; as well as numerous members of his extended family.

Prior to retirement he was employed by Walters Wholesale, William Edward Trucking, and Knopp Enterprises.

In his final years, he did what he loved, being a self-employed cattle farmer.

A special thanks to Linda and Alan Accord for the care they provided and love they showed during the last days of his life here on earth.

Due to current restrictions, there will not be a memorial service at this time.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2020
