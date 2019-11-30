Services
Charles G. Warren


1952 - 2019
Charles G. Warren Obituary
Charles G. Warren

Staunton - Charles Graham "Chip" Warren, 67, formerly of New Hope Road, Staunton passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Augusta Health in Fishersville.

Mr. Warren was born in Augusta County, Virginia on November 13, 1952, the son of the late Allen Graham "Pete" and Ella Mae (Peters) Warren.

Chip worked at J.M. Moore Farm.

In addition to his parents Chip was preceded in death by two sons, Infant, Carl Lee Warren and Todd Warren.

Chip is survived by a son, Jason W. Warren of Churchville; two daughters, Deidre Redifer of Fort Defiance, and Kady Warren of Churchville; two sisters, Lois W. Myers and her companion Zane of Staunton, and Alice Fay Moran and her husband Melvin of Greenville; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Services will be private.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019
