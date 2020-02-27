Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Visitation
Following Services
First Baptist Church
1936 - 2020
Charles L. Price Obituary
Charles L. Price

Staunton - Charles Lester "Bud" Price, 83, widower of Peggy Ruth (Pruitt) Price of 409 Ramsey Street, Staunton, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Mr. Price was born in Jonesville, Virginia on October 12, 1936 the son of the late Charles and Inus Devota (Martin) Price.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by two sons, Scott and John Lester Price.

Surviving is a son, Alan Price and his wife Terri; grandson, Dylan Price; great-grandson, Keagon Price; and a sister Mildred Logan.

A Celebration of life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 in the First Baptist Church by Dr. Steve Traylor.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Burial will be private in Oak Lawn Memory Gardens.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so by visiting the funeral home at anytime.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind, Educational Program, P.O. Box 2069, Staunton, Virginia 24402.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
