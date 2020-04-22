|
|
Charles L. Thornton
Fishersville - Charles Luther Thornton passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Shenandoah Nursing Home. He was born June 7, 1932 in Augusta County, son of Luther and Lula Thornton. Charles was a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School Class of 1950, served two years in the United States Army, retired from Dupont with 35 years of service and worked part-time at Food Lion for 30 years.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a granddaughter Heather Nichole Dull, son-in-law Douglas Dull, Jr. and brother-in-law Richard Savage.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Frances Bishop Thornton, daughter Linda Cox (Dale), granddaughter Heidi Frye (Joe), grandson Travis Dull, great granddaughter Porsha Charles Frye, two sisters Ruth Savage and Ann Heizer (Sam) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church Cemetery led by Danny Pritchett.
Memorials may be sent to Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, 334 Mt. Tabor Road, Staunton, VA 24401.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020