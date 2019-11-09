Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Waynesboro, VA
Charles Owen Dillow


1929 - 2019
Charles Owen Dillow Obituary
Charles Owen Dillow

Waynesboro - Charles Owen Dillow, of Ashleigh Drive in Waynesboro, entered heaven on 11/07/2019. He was born in Charles Town, West Virginia on April 23, 1929, the son of the late Charles Franklin Dillow and Maggie (Painter) Dillow. On January 22, 1949, he married Anna Virginia Swartz. The couple shared a devoted union of more than 62 years.

Charles retired in 1967 as a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army. He served active duty in Korea where he also assisted in an orphanage ministry. After retirement, he served as commandant of cadets at both Augusta Military Academy and Fishburne Military School. He retired from a 20 year career as a realtor. A member of First Baptist Church of Waynesboro for more than 64 years, he also held membership in Fishersville Ruritans and with the Gideons International. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and square dancing, and he was a gifted gardener. He found his greatest blessings in life by being a husband, a father to twin sons from Germany, and a grandfather to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his wife, his parents, four sisters, and five brothers, Charles is survived by his sons, Curtis Dillow (Kathy) of Fishersville and Chris Dillow (Susan) of Waynesboro; his grandchildren Kristen Thomas (John), Megan Kauffman (Phillip), Cody Dillow, and Christiana Dillow; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church in Waynesboro followed by a luncheon. Interment will follow at Augusta Memorial Park. McDow Funeral Home of Waynesboro is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 301 S. Wayne Avenue, Waynesboro, VA 22980 or to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P O Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019
