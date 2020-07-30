1/1
Charles P. McMannes
1958 - 2020
Charles P. McMannes

Staunton - Chief Petty Officer Charles Patrick "Pat" McMannes, 61, son of Nellie (Bennett) and the late Commander Sergeant Major Lester T. McMannes, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA.

Pat was born in Waynesburg, PA on August 17, 1958. He retired as a naval veteran serving from 1976 to 1996. He spent his former years working for Target and Perdue Farms. Pat loved "Dad jokes" and here is one last one for him…"What did the janitor yell when he came out of the broom closet? Supplies!!!" We love you Dad and miss you very much.

Surviving wife of sixteen years, Priscilla (Riley) McMannes; two daughters, Rebecca Tamez (Pete) and Stacey McMannes; three step-children, Cheyenne Ramsey (Kyle), Andrew Dollarhite, and Skyler Herron; three grandchildren, Sophara, Juna, and Kalor Tamez; mother, Nellie McMannes (Bennett); one sister, Karen Gurick (Tom); and three brothers, Tom, Barry (Holly), and Jeff (Donna) McMannes; lots of family and friends!

Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pat will have a formal Naval Burial at Sea to follow his wishes.

The family is deeply grateful to the staff at UVA for their dedicated and thoughtful care.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net








Published in The News Leader from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
