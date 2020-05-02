|
Charles P. Thorne
Staunton - Charles Preston "PawPaw" Thorne, 76, husband of Shirley Mae (Woods) Thorne of South Waverley Street, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in Staunton.
Mr. Thorne was born in Staunton on August 24, 1943, a son of the late Charlie Edward and Eva Preston (Cason) Thorne.
Charles was a member of the Arbor Hill Church of the Brethren and served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from the Staunton City Public Works and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Charles enjoyed bowling and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Washington Redskins and the UVA Cavaliers. He leaves behind a special cat, "Kiwi".
In addition to his parents, Mr. Thorne was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Edwin Thorne; a brother-in-law, Paul Clark Shirey, Jr. and a nephew, Jason Lewis Shirey.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 53 years, are two sons, Jeffrey Preston Thorne and Michael Lynn Thorne, both of Staunton; two sisters, Sylvia Jean (Thorne) Shirey of Staunton and Rosa Lee "Rosie" (Thorne) Bosserman and her husband Ray of Stafford; a sister-in-law, Allene Christine (Davis) Thorne of Staunton; two grandchildren, Drake M. Thorne and Kathryn Elizabeth Thorne; and a number of nieces, nephews, and many close friends.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A private graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens by Pastor Jack Glover.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Arbor Hill Church of the Brethren, 1473 Middlebrook Road, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from May 2 to May 5, 2020