Dr. Charles Pauly
Fishersville - Charles "Chas" Roman Pauly, 71, husband of Susan Marie (Vande Loo) Pauly, passed away Saturday, April 13, at his home in Fishersville, Virginia. Chas was born April 16, 1947 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, son of the late Leon and Estelle (Kummer) Pauly.
He received his bachelor's degree from St. Norbert's College in DePere, WI and his M.D. degree from Loyola Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago. He completed his residency in Dermatology at the University of Michigan. Chas and Sue were married in 1970 and settled in Waynesboro, VA in 1976. With Sue he raised four children, founded Blue Ridge Dermatology and became a pillar in the community. Chas served everyone who had the blessing to meet him. He donated time to the Augusta Regional Clinic, worked with Boy Scout Troop 25, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, and was one of the founders of Blue Ridge Soccer Association. He was the foundational development chairman for the Valley Alliance for Education, now known as The Community Foundation where he was currently a Board Member.
He was always up for spontaneous adventure, and loved to travel and meet people. He spent time with his grandchildren who eagerly took part in "Grandpa School". When not serving others, he enjoyed time with friends, skiing, playing golf, tennis and cards, biking, kayaking, sailing, gardening, telling stories and playing practical jokes.
In addition to his loving wife Sue of 48 years, Chas is survived by three sons, one daughter, and nine grandchildren: Christopher Charles Pauly, wife Leigh Ann (Pawlick) Pauly, and daughters Naya and Geneva of Arvada, CO; Dana Marie Pauly, husband Gavin Connor and daughters Riddley, Rosalyn, and Hazel of Earlysville, VA; Michael Charles Pauly, wife Betty (Shumaker) Pauly, and son Grant and daughter Lauren of Mukilteo, WA; and Andrew Charles Pauly, wife Rachel Troyer, and son Solomon Fox and daughter Violet of Ferrum, VA. He is also survived by sister Kathryn Pauly Morgan of Toronto, Ontario, brother David of Plymouth, WI, and brothers John and Mark of Littleton, CO.
Visitation will be held Wednesday (4/17) from 6 to 8 pm at McDow Funeral Home, 1701 W Main Street, Waynesboro VA 22980.
A Catholic funeral service will be held Thursday (4/18) at 11am at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 344 Maple Avenue, Waynesboro VA 22908.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes a donation to Saint John the Evangelist Catholic church, the Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM) or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2019