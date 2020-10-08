Charles S. Kiser, Jr.
Staunton - Charles Smucker "Charlie" Kiser, Jr. 73, of Old Mill Road, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville.
Mr. Kiser was born in Staunton, Virginia on November 9, 1946, the son of the late Charles Smucker Kiser, Sr. and Margaret Kathryn (Rowan) Kiser.
Charlie attended New Life Baptist Church and retired as a foreman with Virginia Frame Builders. He enjoyed farming, fishing, and watching the Family Feud TV Show. Charlie loved to work with his hands and was always willing to help others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Kathryn Rexrode.
He is survived by three sons, Dwayne S. Kiser and his wife, Robin of Waynesboro, C. David Kiser and his wife, Nicole of Verona, and Daniel G. Kiser and his wife, Rebecca of Woonsocket, Rhode Island; a daughter, Kathryn Kiser of Staunton; a sister, Nancy (Kiser) Thomas and her husband, Glen of Bridgewater; and eleven grandchildren, Kody, Kacy, Trevor, Eligah, Isaiah, Kayleigh, Brayden, Mackenzie, Lucy, Israel, and Matthew.
A graveside service will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020 in the Middle River Church of the Brethren Cemetery by Pastor Corey Smallwood.
The family will receive friends following the service.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to New Life Baptist Church, P.O. Box 151, New Hope, Virginia 24469.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net