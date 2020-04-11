|
Charles T. Craig
Verona - Charles Tinsman Craig, 85 of Verona, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family, on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 12:52pm.
Charles was born on July 11, 1934 in New Hope, a son of the late Hensel Roosevelt and Estalena Margaret (Aldhizer) Craig, whom he has reunited with in heaven.
He had just celebrated his 67th wedding anniversary with loving and dedicated, surviving wife, Emma Craig. Charles and Emma raised 5 surviving children on a farm that he built from the ground up: Roger Craig, Joyce (Craig) Landram, Pamela (Craig) Boxler, Charles Quentin Craig, and Oneida (Craig) Williams. He had 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and nine siblings.
Annual butchering and gardening provided for his family. Charles retired from August Coop Farm Bureau, where he was known as being the best around for installing and repairing water well pumps and tanks. In retirement, he was always tinkering on something on his farm, especially his antique farm tractors. In life, Charles went above and beyond to do things right the first time. He thrived on hard, labor-intensive work. He was creative and inventive, and should have patented many things. Frugalness was the name of his game. He was a collector of many things- you needed something, he had it. He always helped his grown kids with their many projects. He loved his family dearly. He has left quite a mark on this earth. Charles, Daddy, Granddaddy, is forever in our hearts until we reunite with him in heaven.
A private family service will be held in the Middle River Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1942.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020