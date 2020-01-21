|
|
Charles Walter Thomas
Lexington - Charles Walter Thomas, 90 of Lexington died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home. Born April 1, 1929 in Rockbridge County, a son of the late Walter William Thomas and Ethel Montgomery Thomas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Louise Tedder Thomas.
Charlie served his country four years during the Korean War where he received four bronze stars and a good conduct medal. After the war, he loved to spend his time farming and raising cattle.
Surviving are a daughter; Kimberly J. Thomas of Raphine, grandson Adam Thomas Tyree, friends Scotty Belanger and Todd Hall.
A memorial service will be conducted 5pm Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Harrison Funeral Chapel with Rev. Blake Reese officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude, ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020