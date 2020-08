Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles (Charlie) Wayne Brown



Goshen - Charles (Charlie) Wayne Brown, 69, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his residence after a long battle with cancer.



A memorial service will be held at 3pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Scottsville Potters House, 216 The Cross Road, Scottsville, VA 24590.









