Charles William Warren
"Every one of us will die twice, once when we breathe our last and are buried, and once when people no longer speak our name."
- Rabbinic Wisdom
Charles William Warren, 77, (Charlie Bill, Dad and Papa) will be "alive" for a long time, not just in his eternal home, but here among the hundreds who will remember and say his name. He passed away peacefully, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
The son of the late Claude E. and Frances O'Donnell Warren, Charles was born in Harrisonburg, VA on March 22, 1942. His childhood was spent in the Sunset Heights neighborhood, and many of the residents there remember the antics of the gang of boys he grew up with.
Charlie Bill was a stand-out football player on both the offensive and defensive squads of the Harrisonburg High School team. All of his Blue Streak teams were coached by his father, and his last game was also the last football game for Coach Warren. They tied Handley High School from Winchester, VA that night, which was considered a huge feat. He graduated from HHS in 1961.
Charles served in the Air Force as a jet engine mechanic and spent much of his enlistment on the flight line at Homestead AFB in Florida during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After his service, he began a career with Packaging Corporation of America, where he was the first hourly employee hired for the Harrisonburg plant, Employee # 001. For an 11-year period with PCA he traveled extensively as a trouble-shooter/consultant for Manufacturing Services. He co-authored a corrugator manual and helped teach many classes training operators about this essential machine in the corrugated container industry. Charlie retired in 2015 as the Harrisonburg Plant Production Manager ending a 49-year career there.
After marriage to his wife, Judy Knupp Warren, on August 19, 1963, he developed a love for everything antiques. They built their 1850 farmhouse of reclaimed materials, which they accumulated and stored for 10 years prior to construction. The collecting became a business, Stonecrop Antiques, LLC, after the death of Judy's father. This business now includes a restored 1750 cottage, a retail gallery and a schedule of antiques shows throughout the country.
Charles enjoyed his time spent on the Board of Directors of Fort Harrison, Inc., a house museum in the Shenandoah Valley. He performed many tasks in this role from grilling chef for Colonial Dinners to digging postholes for a "new" 18th century fence. He was also a member of the Shenandoah Valley Folklife Society, where he enjoyed learning about the culture and decorative arts of the area. During Charlie's retirement, he was especially grateful to be included in the fellowship of the Golden Agers of St. James United Methodist Church in Pleasant Valley, VA. With them, he ate a lot of great country food, heard many funny stories and traveled to the mountains to enjoy the history and beauty.
In addition to Judy, his wife of 56 years, he was Dad to Kimberly Warren Murray, Staunton, VA, brother to Jane Warren VanPelt, Harrisonburg, VA and Jim Fleck (Dorothy), Florence, SC and Papa to his favorite human in the whole world, Carson Reid Murray, Savannah, GA. Charlie is also survived by a niece, Allicyn Fleck Steverson (Terry), Florence, SC, Carson's father Kevin R. Murray, Richmond, VA and his large Irish O'Donnell family. He was predeceased by many Warren and O'Donnell aunts, uncles and cousins, and his favorite brother-in-law Eddie VanPelt.
Papa would want you to remember his love for his family and to cherish each moment you get to spend with them. He would especially want you to see every soccer match, basketball and volleyball game and track meet that you can attend. His favorite hours were spent first with Kim and then with Carson as he traveled all over the world to see them.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 with visitation at 9:30 - 11:00 AM, service following at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Elks Lodge #450, 482 South Main Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Cremation and burial will be held privately at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Harrison, Inc., PO Box 366, Dayton, VA 22821. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.kygers.com.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019