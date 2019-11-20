|
Charlotte Dee Fisher
Crimora - Charlotte Dee Fisher, 60, entered eternal peace on November 14th, 2019 at her home. Charlotte was born October 14th, 1959 in Waynesboro, the second daughter of George Henry Fisher, Jr and Emma Lou Truslow Fisher. Charlotte was a lifelong resident of Augusta County. She grew up in Dooms and at the time of her death resided in Crimora. Charlotte attended Wilson Memorial High School and was a member of Midway Bible Baptist Church.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her father, a daughter Kristy Renee Liptrap, her brothers George Robert Fisher and Owen Lamb Fisher, and a sister Cindy Lou Tidd.
Charlotte is survived by her mother of Dooms, a daughter Melinda Lou Tyree and Jason of Verona, a sister Mary Ann Fisher Lam and Jeff Bennett of Waynesboro. She leaves behind 7 grandchildren that she absolutely adored. Deryck J. Smith, Garrett A. Liptrap, Lyrick A. Fisher, Kadyn E. Liptrap, Ashlynn P. Childs, Isabella R. Childs and Jason C. Tyree, Jr.
Charlotte is also survived by her uncles, Daniel Truslow, Sr and Paul Fisher, Sr, and aunts Malinda Stinesprings and Cheri Cleveland. She leaves behind several cousins, nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
Many knew Charlotte to be an outspoken firecracker with a heart of gold. She enjoyed spending time with friends, family and her grandchildren. Most recently she enjoyed spending time with her mother crocheting afghans to donate to the cancer center.
A Memorial Service is scheduled Friday, November 22nd at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Richard Owen officiating. Family will receive friends 1-hour prior to the service at the Charlton and Groome Funeral Home and at other times at her daughter's residence at 69 Riverside Ave, Verona, Va. Those attending the service are welcome to come dressed as you are like Charlotte would have wanted. Per her wishes, Charlotte will be cremated prior to her services.
Family and friends may share their memories at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019