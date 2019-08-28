Services
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Cherokee Dawn Morris Obituary
Cherokee Dawn Morris

Harrisonburg - Cherokee Dawn Morris, 11 months, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019.

She was born in Charlottesville August 21, 2018, and was a daughter of Jessica Lynn (Morris) Borror and husband Zachary Easton Borror, of Harrisonburg.

Cherokee is also survived by her sisters, Kaileigh Morris and Madilynn Morris; grandparents, Theresa and Landon Rush; great grandmother, Cheryl Morris; and her aunt, Kaitlin Goolsby.

She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Destanie Morris, brother, Landon Morris, and great grandfather, William Morris,

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with Rev. Ray Fisher officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019
