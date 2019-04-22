|
|
Chester W. Reed
Stuarts Draft - Chester W. Reed, 61, husband of Karen J. Reed of Stuarts Draft, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019.
Mr. Reed was born May 10, 1957 in Clifton Forge, a son of the late Robert Harold and Louise Frances (Sheppard) Reed.
Chester is a member of the Aero Drive Church of God. He was a truck driver for over 30 years and was currently employed with Blue Ridge Pallett, LLC. Chester had a degree in Forestry from Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge, was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He loved his family dearly and took them many times on hiking and camping trips. Chester also enjoyed going on camping trips with his dear friend, Jim Martin.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 28 years, are his children, Shane Alkire, Justin Alkire and his wife Erica, Heather Reed and her husband Anthony, Anthony Reed, Stephanie Thweatt, and Maria Hurt; seven grandchildren, Peyton Alkire, Josiah Alkire, Alexander Alkire, Caroline Alkire, Esteban Reed, Aubrielle Reed and Felix Alkire; siblings, Brenda S. Reed, Donna R. Kimberlin, William E. Reed, James L. Reed and Paul T. Reed.
The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Aero Drive Church of God in Waynesboro by Pastor Daniel Hines and Dale Raynes.
Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro.
Active pallbearers will be Shane Alkire, Justin Alkire, Anthony E. Reed, Kenny Sprouse, Randy Siron, and Bob Cason.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Aero Drive Church of God Adult Sunday School Class.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2019